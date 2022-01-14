Medford woman indicted for murder, manslaughter two months after alleged crime

MEDFORD, Ore. —A Medford woman was arraigned Thursday afternoon, after police say he shot her partner, back in November.

The grand jury indicted Natalie Rogers, for the death of Barton Joseph ‘Leif’ Gonzalez, yesterday.

The Jackson County DA’s office, says the indictment is for the charges of murder in the second degree, and manslaughter in the first degree.

“She was arraigned with a no-bail release so that means she’ll remain in jail as we go forward with procedure on the case,” said Jackson County Deputy DA, Sara Shaw.

Police say Rodgers shot Gonzalez, during a dispute at a home on Smokethorn Way in east Medford, back on November 4th.