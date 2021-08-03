Medford woman representing Oregon in USA Miss Mermaid Pageant

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local woman is hoping to make a splash at the USA Miss Mermaid Pageant next week in Virginia.
Calley Duvall says she has been selected to represent Oregon.
She’s been ‘mermaiding’ for the last 6 years.
Duvall says because of health issues, she needs to stay active and swimming is one of the ways she does it.
Since she loves costumes and creating them – she made herself a mermaid tail and found a passion for it.
“I’ve been working on form and practicing going the distance, just trying to be the best I can be while having fun. I’m supporting the Dunn House here in Medford and I’m also supporting the Oregon Coast Aquarium,” she said.
Duvall is still looking for last-minute sponsors and donations for her trip to nationals.
If you’d like to help, contact her directly at 541-646-0013.
If you’re interested in learning more about the pageant, visit missmermaidusa.org.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.