Medford woman wins $1 million in Safeway/Albertson’s Monopoly game

Elisa Fischer from Medford is not one of those people.
Winning this game of monopoly has changed her life forever. When Fischer, a Medford school teacher, started playing this years monopoly game at Safeway and Albertsons, she knew she was destined to win.
She said, “I was really excited this year because I got a coupon for a free pint of Ben and Jerry’s. So I was like, this is one of the good prizes!”
Little did she know that pint of ice cream was just a precursor to a check for $1 million dollars.
“It still doesn’t feel real.”
She said she had the same feeling when she first found out.
“I was pretty sure I was being scammed.”
But with the giant check in hand, Fischer says her life will never be the same.
“Just knowing that we don’t have to live month to month, which we’ve been doing for so long. And having that extra always there, it provides such an amazing sense of security.”
Other Medford shoppers were shocked to see this happen in their own backyard.
Estella Herron, a Safeway and Albertsons customer, said, “I’ve just never thought it would happen to me, or anyone else in the store. I think its really neat. I think its nice the money is here local and someone’s going to be able to enjoy it.”
Safeway and Albertsons have been offering the Monopoly, shop, play, win lottery game for 13 years.
It says this is the first time the million dollars has been won by an Oregonian, but the question is “Will it be the last?”
NBC5 News reporter Brigham Harris graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in French. Brigham worked for NBC Sports in Europe and California. He also was a sports anchor and producer at BYUtv Sports.
Brigham and his wife are both natives of Ogden, Utah. He enjoys all things sports, outdoor activities and is a major dog enthusiast.