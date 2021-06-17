Home
Medford woman wins $1 million in Safeway/Albertson’s Monopoly game

Medford woman wins $1 million in Safeway/Albertson’s Monopoly game

Local News Top Stories , , , , , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore.– Lots of people lose all their money after a game of monopoly– figuratively, of course.

Elisa Fischer from Medford is not one of those people.

Winning this game of monopoly has changed her life forever. When Fischer, a Medford school teacher, started playing this years monopoly game at Safeway and Albertsons, she knew she was destined to win.

She said, “I was really excited this year because I got a coupon for a free pint of Ben and Jerry’s. So I was like, this is one of the good prizes!”

Little did she know that pint of ice cream was just a precursor to a check for $1 million dollars.

“It still doesn’t feel real.”

She said she had the same feeling when she first found out.

“I was pretty sure I was being scammed.”

But with the giant check in hand, Fischer says her life will never be the same.

“Just knowing that we don’t have to live month to month, which we’ve been doing for so long. And having that extra always there, it provides such an amazing sense of security.”

Other Medford shoppers were shocked to see this happen in their own backyard.

Estella Herron, a Safeway and Albertsons customer, said, “I’ve just never thought it would happen to me, or anyone else in the store. I think its really neat. I think its nice the money is here local and someone’s going to be able to enjoy it.”

Safeway and Albertsons have been offering the Monopoly, shop, play, win lottery game for 13 years.

It says this is the first time the million dollars has been won by an Oregonian, but the question is “Will it be the last?”

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »