Medford’s airport hosts fire training exercise

MEDFORD, Ore. – A training exercise at the Rogue Valley-International Medford Airport may produce visible smoke in the area.

Every year, Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting, the Medford Fire Department, and Jackson County Fire District 3 get together to conduct “live-fire” trainings on the east side of the airport.

The training, which will be held from May 25th through the 27th, features a 50-foot mobile fuselage to simulate a fully-engulfed aircraft.

The airport said smoke should be minimal but it may be visible in the nearby area.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.