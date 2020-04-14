Medford’s airport to receive $15 million in COVID-19 response

WASHINGTON, D.C., — Oregon airports will receive over $140 million in airport aid in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced Tuesday.
Elaine L. Chao, U.S. Secretary of Transportation, said the grant funding is part of the newly-created Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program.
Rogue Valley International Medford Airport will receive over $15 million to support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to COVID-19, according to the FAA.
The federal agency said the funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.
In a press release, the FAA said the CARES Act provides new funds distributed by various formulas for all airports that are part of the national airport system. This includes all commercial service airports, all reliever airports and some public-owned general aviation airports.
Smaller airports in southern Oregon and northern California will also receive funding including:
- Crater Lake-Klamath Regional – $69,000
- Jack McNamara Field – $69,000
- Ashland Municipal-Sumner Parker Field – $30,000
- Grants Pass – $30,000
- Illinois Valley – $30,000
- Bandon State – $30,000
- Brookings – $30,000
- Siskiyou County – $30,000
- Christmas Valley – $20,000
- Lake County – $20,000
- Chiloquin State – $20,000
- Gold Beach Municipal – $20,000
- Dunsmuir Municipal-Mott – $20,000
- Weed – $20,000
- Tulelake Municipal – $20,000
- Alturas Municipal – $20,000
For a list of funding for all U.S. airports and interactive map, visit the FAA’s website.
