Medford’s future Panera Bread announces potential opening date

MEDFORD, Ore. — Panera Bread fans will be happy to know the first store in our region announced a potential opening date for its Medford location!

The bakery-cafe announced on its Facebook page its opening in the next 6 weeks on May 21st.

The new location will open at the Stewart Meadows Village at the south corner of Highway 99 and Garfield Street.

It will have indoor and outdoor dining options, as well as a drive-thru.

