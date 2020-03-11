Medford’s Jackson Elem. Dual Language Program expands

MEDFORD, Ore. — After its first year, the dual language program at Medford’s Jackson Elementary is expanding.
The program teaches students in both English and Spanish. The classroom is made up of half native Spanish speakers and half non-native speakers. The goal is for students to graduate high school and earn a bi-literacy seal.
The Medford School District started with just one kindergarten class at Jackson Elementary. A first grade class will be added next school year. The district is also looking to add another school for a new kindergarten class next year.
“Students are getting Spanish instruction all day form their teacher and their elective classes are taught in English,” Marisa Poling, Jackson Elementary principal, said.
As the program grows, the school district is also look to hire more bilingual teachers.
An informational meeting with be held at Jackson Elementary Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Applications are available on the district website.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.