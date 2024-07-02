Medford’s Jaida Ross is going to Paris Olympics; 3rd in shot put trials

EUGENE, Ore. – A Medford native has earned a trip to this month’s Olympics in Paris, after finishing in third in the shot put at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

At the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials on Saturday in Eugene, Jaida Ross qualified after making a 19.6 meter throw in the women’s shot put final.

With this, she earned one of just three coveted spots in the event on the U.S. team.

It’s been an incredible 2024 so far for Ross.

She had a record-breaking collegiate season for the Oregon Ducks and won the NCAA title.

She was on cloud 9 when the shot put finals wrapped up.

“I feel on top of the world,” said Ross. “Never felt like this before and just super grateful. It was ecstatic. I mean, I’ve never heard it that loud. To have that many people here. It was amazing. Big shout out to the fans and anyone that came to watch. This is everything I’ve wanted for this season and it really feels like such a big high, so I feel great.”

Ross is now the second athlete from North Medford to compete in the Olympic Games for track and field.

The late Dick Fosbury won Olympic gold in the high jump in 1968.

North Medford High School’s former head track coach Pieter Voskes told NBC5 News that Ross truly is an exceptional person with both competitive drive and compassion.

“Clearly she’s ahead of where anyone thought she could be or would be,” said Voskes. “To be at such a young age and to be having the success she has is just so impressive. We’re filled with pride, exuberance. She reaffirms that hard work is rewarded.”

The Olympics are set to begin on July 26 right here on NBC5.

The qualifying round of the women’s shot put is scheduled for August 8 with the final taking place the day after.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.