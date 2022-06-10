Medford’s Kids Unlimited celebrates $15k donation

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King June 9, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. —Medford’s Kids Unlimited is celebrating a huge donation Thursday. The non-profit got a $15,000 donation, from Super Mega Studios, of Los Angeles.

The design and illustration studio specializes in NFT creations. Founder Tom Cole says he’s happy about how this will help the organization do more for the community.

“It’s a new funding stream because of the evolution of cryptocurrencies and the NFT world is creating new opportunities and this is the first of its kind,” said Cole.

NFT stands for non-fungible token. It’s digital ownership of a real-world asset, like music or art. It recently sold a collection called Gala Knights.

The collection was made specifically to support charitable endeavors, thus opening a brand new funding stream, for good causes.

Cole says the funding will go toward its food program, to keep local kids fed all summer long.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
Skip to content