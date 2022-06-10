Medford’s Kids Unlimited celebrates $15k donation

MEDFORD, Ore. —Medford’s Kids Unlimited is celebrating a huge donation Thursday. The non-profit got a $15,000 donation, from Super Mega Studios, of Los Angeles.

The design and illustration studio specializes in NFT creations. Founder Tom Cole says he’s happy about how this will help the organization do more for the community.

“It’s a new funding stream because of the evolution of cryptocurrencies and the NFT world is creating new opportunities and this is the first of its kind,” said Cole.

NFT stands for non-fungible token. It’s digital ownership of a real-world asset, like music or art. It recently sold a collection called Gala Knights.

The collection was made specifically to support charitable endeavors, thus opening a brand new funding stream, for good causes.

Cole says the funding will go toward its food program, to keep local kids fed all summer long.