Memorial run to honor Medford man killed in wrong-way crash

Medford, Or– A local group is changing the name of their annual memorial run to honor Ryan Folsom of Medford.
Folsom was killed earlier this year by a wrong way driver on I-5. He left behind a two sons and a wife, pregnant with their third child.
Now, the Southern Oregon Brigham Young University Alumni Chapter is renaming its annual memorial run in honor of Folsom.
Run organizer Tiffany Idiart says she hopes it will be enjoyed as a positive event that focuses more on the celebration of his life, and support for his family.
“I hope that’s it a successful event where the community can come together and honor Ryan and support his family after such a great loss,” Idiart said. “Hopefully it will be a happy celebration as well to remember the good life he lived.”
The run is free for all participants, though you can make a donation in Folsom’s name.
Half of the funds donated will go towards a scholarship fund at North Medford High School, where Folsom graduated. The other half will go to the Southern Oregon BYU Alumni Scholarship Fund.
The run is taking place on April 21.
To register for the run or to find more information, click here.