Home
Menorah lighting inducts Hanukkah in the valley

Menorah lighting inducts Hanukkah in the valley

Local News Top Stories , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. –  A 10 foot menorah in downtown Medford was illuminated Monday marking the start of Hanukkah; which began at sunset last night.

Hanukkah, or the Festival of Lights, celebrates the re-dedication of the second temple in Jerusalem more than 2000 years ago, when a small bit of oil is said to have lasted 8 days.

Medford’s menorah lighting took place at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Vogel Plaza on Central Avenue in downtown Medford. In a speech to attendees, Rabbi Avi Zwiebel said, “The story of Hanukkah teaches us such an important lesson: to never give up.”

Grants Pass will have its first menorah lighting ever on Thursday, December 26th at 4pm at Riverside Park.

Hanukkah comes to an end on December 30th.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »