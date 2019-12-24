Menorah lighting inducts Hanukkah in the valley

MEDFORD, Ore. – A 10 foot menorah in downtown Medford was illuminated Monday marking the start of Hanukkah; which began at sunset last night.
Hanukkah, or the Festival of Lights, celebrates the re-dedication of the second temple in Jerusalem more than 2000 years ago, when a small bit of oil is said to have lasted 8 days.
Medford’s menorah lighting took place at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Vogel Plaza on Central Avenue in downtown Medford. In a speech to attendees, Rabbi Avi Zwiebel said, “The story of Hanukkah teaches us such an important lesson: to never give up.”
Grants Pass will have its first menorah lighting ever on Thursday, December 26th at 4pm at Riverside Park.
Hanukkah comes to an end on December 30th.