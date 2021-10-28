Home
‘Mental Health First Aid’ could help people through the pandemic

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. —The pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health, of pretty much all of us. But there’s a lot of things you can do, to help support your mental health.

“One of the biggest things is to do those things that bring you joy, whether that’s reading a book, talking with a friend, or spending time outside, whatever that looks for you is find the things that make us happy and bring that joy to our daily life,” said Fayth Dickenson, Regence’s Manager of Behavioral Health.

Dickenson provides Mental Health Training to staff at Regence, one of our partners in the In This Together campaign.

Like CPR and first-aid training, Mental Health First Aid teaches an individual how to recognize the early signs of emotional strain. The training also emphasizes the importance of appropriate communication and responses to address the stigma often tied to mental health.

For more information, visit mentalhealthfirst aid.org

