Mercy Flights announces its expanding transfer points amidst strain on healthcare resources

Mercy Flights says because of capacity issues at regional hospitals, it will provide service to Nevada, southern California, and Idaho.
This will, of course, lengthen flight times.
It asks for people’s patience as its pilots and flight medical crews work extensive hours to minimize negative impacts on community members.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.