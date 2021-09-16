Home
Mercy Flights announces its expanding transfer points amidst strain on healthcare resources

MEDFORD, Ore. — Due to a strain on healthcare resources, Mercy Flights has announced it’s expanding its transfer points.

Mercy Flights says because of capacity issues at regional hospitals, it will provide service to Nevada, southern California, and Idaho.

This will, of course, lengthen flight times.

It asks for people’s patience as its pilots and flight medical crews work extensive hours to minimize negative impacts on community members.

