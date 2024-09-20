Mercy Flights celebrates 75th anniversary

Posted by Maximus Osburn September 19, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. – Mercy Flights held its 75th anniversary dignitary event Thursday. It celebrated the history of the organization and its commitment to the community’s safety and well-being.

The event saw multiple state, county and city officials attend; as well as the Milligan family, the descendants of George Milligan, the founder of Mercy Flights in 1949, which was the nation’s first not-for-profit air ambulance. CEO Sheila Clough said it was upholding Milligan’s original vision and expanding on it that has kept the organization going 75 years later. Clough said,

“George Milligan was known to have this tenacity about him and an innovative spirit, and a deep, deep love for community. And that’s part of our DNA. We’re just really grateful for those who have come before us, those who are here today, making it happen and we’re grateful for the leadership to continue to move us forward.”

Clough said the innovation is exemplified in many ways, like its attitude of bringing care to the community, rather than the community going to them for care.

 

 

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Maximus Osburn
View More Posts
Maximus Osburn is weekend anchor and producer, and weekday reporter, for NBC5 News. He studied at California State University-Northridge, graduating with a degree in Broadcasting. Maximus is an avid martial arts enthusiast and combat sports fan. He even traveled to Thailand to train with martial arts experts. Maximus loves movies, nature, and doing things outside his comfort zone, like swimming in sub-freezing lakes in the winter.
Anchor / Reporter
Skip to content