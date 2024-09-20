Mercy Flights celebrates 75th anniversary

MEDFORD, Ore. – Mercy Flights held its 75th anniversary dignitary event Thursday. It celebrated the history of the organization and its commitment to the community’s safety and well-being.

The event saw multiple state, county and city officials attend; as well as the Milligan family, the descendants of George Milligan, the founder of Mercy Flights in 1949, which was the nation’s first not-for-profit air ambulance. CEO Sheila Clough said it was upholding Milligan’s original vision and expanding on it that has kept the organization going 75 years later. Clough said,

“George Milligan was known to have this tenacity about him and an innovative spirit, and a deep, deep love for community. And that’s part of our DNA. We’re just really grateful for those who have come before us, those who are here today, making it happen and we’re grateful for the leadership to continue to move us forward.”

Clough said the innovation is exemplified in many ways, like its attitude of bringing care to the community, rather than the community going to them for care.

