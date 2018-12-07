Home
Mercy Flights organizes “Fill the Ambulance” campaign

MEDFORD, Ore. – Mercy Flights staff are hoping you’ll help them fill a spare ambulance with items to donate to local kids in need.

The local nonprofit medical transport company is collecting clothing items, non-perishable food and new toys for southern Oregon foster kids and families.

The drive will benefit the Jackson County Foster Parent Association.

The ambulance will be visiting the following locations:

  • Saturday, December 8 – Rogue Valley Mall (next to Santa, 10am to 2pm)
  • Sunday, December 9 – Rogue Valley Mall (next to Santa 10am to 2pm)
  • Monday, December 10 – Dutch Bros. at Table Rock and Vilas
  • Tuesday, December 11 – Dutch Bros in Phoenix
  • Wednesday, December 12 – Dutch Bros at Main and Hawthorne
  • Friday, December 14 – Ray’s Food Place in Jacksonville
  • Saturday, December 15 – Sears in the Medford Center

Other business hour drop off locations include:

  • Mercy Flight at 2020 Milligan Way in Medford
  • Southern Oregon Signs at 817 North Central in Medford
  • Q100.3 and KOOL 103.5 at Avion Drive in Medford
  • Rays Food Place in Central Point, Jacksonville, Eagle Point, Phoenix
  • The Rise Coffe House at 1123 East Jackson Street in Medford
  • Mid-Rogue Imaging at 1619 Northwest Hawthorne in Grants Pass
  • Dutch Bros. (floating locations)

You can keep track of the special ambulance by visiting Mercy Flight’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mercyflights/

