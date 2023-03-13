Metal shop completely destroyed in fire in Williams

WILLIAMS, Ore. – Williams Fire Rescue responded to a fully involved structure fire on March 11th.

Firefighters said they responded to the 2700 block of East Fork Road in Williams, at around 8:30 pm.

Crews said they found a large metal shop building belonging to a small tree service company, and a pickup truck fully involved in the fire, with the fire spreading to just under a quarter acre in size.

Firefighters said no other structures were involved, but a nearby travel trailer was damaged by the heat.

“There are a couple of residents on the property away from the building. It was literally the glow of the fire that got their attention and there were some small explosions after that, and that’s what initiated the call to 911,” said Chief Rick Vetter with the Williams Rural Fire Protection District.

Vetter said the metal shop and the truck were a total loss, and that the fire department is supporting the business owners in whatever way they can.

He said the cause of the fire was from the extension cords running to the building, and that no one was hurt during the fire.