Meterologists set up weather command center at Klamathon HQ

Yreka, CA – When predicting fire behavior, weather comes first, that’s why major incidents like the Klamathon Fire have their own weather team.
Incident Meteorologists set up a mobile weather center at the command post in Yreka where they use a weather balloon to gather data that can help firefighters gain an upper hand on the Klamathon Fire.
Factoring in wind, temperatures, humidity and other factors, their knowledge is passed directly to fire crews on the front lines.
“We need to have an idea of what’s going on entire atmosphere to make a good forecast. Weather stations at the ground can only tell us what’s going on, on the ground. So the best way to get an understanding of what’s happening in the atmosphere above us is to send up the instrument on a balloon,” said Incident Meteorologist Trainee Sean Luchs.
Incident Meteorologists say their main concern for this weekend is the potential for thunderstorms.
If the storms bring rain, they say that will help firefighters, but dry storms could bring lightning, erratic winds and potentially start more fires.
NBC5 News reporter and weather forecaster Matt Jordan is a native Oregonian, born in Junction City.
He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news, Matt loves his Ducks and the outdoors. He also plays guitar and is a huge Jimi Hendrix fan.