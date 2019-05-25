Home
Meth found following domestic dispute in rural Douglas County

Gregory Wayne Ferguson

CURTIN, Ore. – A domestic disturbance call led the discovery of a stash of methamphetamine near the town of Curtin.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on the afternoon of May 22, dispatchers took a report from a woman who said her boyfriend, 43-year-old Gregory Wayne Ferguson, fired a gun at her while they were in his home in the 1000 block of Bear Creek Road.

The woman, and a small child who was in the home at the time, escaped unharmed.

The next day, investigators showed up at Ferguson’s door. Inside the home, deputies said they found a “substantial quantity” of methamphetamine and other controlled substances.

Ferguson was arrested and is now behind bars for numerous alleged crimes, including dealing meth, unlawful use of a weapon, reckless endangering and menacing.

