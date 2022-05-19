MFR hosts simulation to train first responders

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King May 18, 2022

SOUTHERN OREGON, —Every three years airports are required, by the FAA to hold full-scale mass causality trainings. Wednesday, local emergency services gathered at MFR, to do just that.

Hundred-plus volunteers played victims, complete with makeup and more, to test the effectiveness of first responders emergency plans. It may have looked like something out of a horror movie, but it’s all for show.

Agencies from all across Jackson and Josephine county assisted volunteers from the community, to create the “realistic” scenario. For first-responders, they are looking past the fake blood, to see how they can come together to prevent a real-life tragedy.

“To pull everyone together at the same time to learn under the same set of circumstances, we don’t get to this very often so it’s incredibly valuable to have this experience,” said Chief Robert Horton with Jackson County Fire District 3.

Chief Horton says this year more water tenders were added to the drill, to make sure adequate water supply was available to put out a potential fire.

Jenna King
Jenna King
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
