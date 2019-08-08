Middle schoolers attend STEM Camp for Girls

ROGUE COMMUNITY COLLEGE – A hundred middle schoolers attending STEM camp for girls at Rogue Community College finished up today.
The three-week camp aims to get young girls interested in the sciences at a young age. Campers said they often think of the stem fields as being for boys, but this camp changed their mind.
“Girls often don’t get the chance to show their true abilities in the stem field, and so I think it’s very very important that girls have these opportunities to be able to show their abilities in this field,” Mary Wells, STEM camper, said.
Campers are taught 3-d printing, coding, virtual reality, and much more. Only about 12 percent of engineers and 22 percent of computer professionals are women, according to RCC.
