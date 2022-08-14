Miles The Brave in Siskiyou County Fair

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Siskiyou County Fair’s Junior Livestock Auction took place on August 13th in Jackson County.

Among the 4-H kids showing off their pigs was Miles The Brave. The 11-year-old from Siskiyou County is battling brain cancer. His perseverance and strength are nothing less than inspiring. He isn’t just fighting his own battle, he also fights to raise funds for the new Olsrud Family Women’s and Children’s Hospital at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.

“My grandpa has helped me a lot because he had brain cancer too. And I want to thank my whole 4H group and everyone who has donated to any sort of hospital,” said Miles Isbell, Miles The Brave.

Miles says he and his pig Petunia got fourth place in his group. He says he is selling Petunia tomorrow and will be giving 15% of the profits to the Asante Foundation.