Miles The Brave sells pig for over 50k

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Miles The Brave while battling brain cancer is also fighting to make a difference.

On August 14th at the Junior Livestock Market Animal Show, Miles sold his pig Petunia for over $50,000. His parents say a number of companies pitched in to buy the hog including All American Emergency Services, Big Timber Incident Management, and several Calfire contractors working on the McKinney Fire.

His parents say miles will be donating $12,000 of the earnings to the new Olsrud Family Women’s and Children’s Hospital at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.