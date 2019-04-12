Home
“Milli Vanilli” competition rocks South Medford HS

“Milli Vanilli” competition rocks South Medford HS

Education Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — Students and staff at South Medford High School capped off a week-long competition with its annual lip syncing contest Friday.

The assembly, named after the notorious lip-syncing duo Milli Vanilli, featured a medley of themed performances by each class.

This was the competition’s 19th year.

Organizers said it’s one of the most anticipated events of the school year.

“I feel honored to be part of a team that’s building the culture at our school,” said competition organizer Hector Santiago. “We’re literally building a program, and an idea and a mentality that will last beyond my time.”

Students and staff spoofed “The Greatest Showman,” some 90s TV shows, and some classic hit songs.

The winners get a paid trip to California’s Great America theme park in Santa Clara.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »