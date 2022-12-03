Millions in fire hardening grants available in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Millions in grant funds are available for fire-hardening improvements for Jackson County homes and businesses impacted by the Almeda and South Obenchain Fires.

Jackson County says it has $5.7 million in grant funds to give out. It comes from House Bill 5006 last legislative session. People who own a home that was damaged in the 2020 fires can receive money for more fire-resistant materials while they rebuild.

Experts say fire hardening is an important tool to make homes more resistant to fire. It’s available to residents in the burn areas of the Almeda and South Obenchain fires.

“The money is still there, and it will be running out in June of next year so please take advantage of the program, the program was created to help those that were impacted by the wildfires,” said Ted Zuk with Jackson County Development Services.

Its provided over $700,000 in grants so far. Your grant could be as much as $2200 There is still plenty of money left for those eligible.

To find out if you qualify, visit Jackson County’s website.