Missing Ashland man found dead in creek

GLENDALE, Ore. – An Ashland man who was missing in Douglas County was found dead Saturday. His sister told NBC5 News Friday, he was having a medical emergency when he disappeared.
36-year-old Trevor Watson, a local musician was found dead in a creek near his parent’s house. His sister said cadaver dogs from a search and rescue team were the ones that found him.
According to his sister, he suffers from alcoholism and was detoxing at his parent’s home. She said this was not a suicide, there will be an autopsy Monday.
