Missing endangered man

Josephine County, Ore. – The family of an autistic man are searching for him tonight. Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding Robert Hurley. The 55 year old was last seen at his home in Grants Pass on December 4th. He may be traveling in a vehicle similar to the one in this photo, Nevada plate 415LNR. The Department says he recently moved to Southern Oregon and is not familiar with the area, but he does like to shop at Walmart. If you have seen Hurley call 541-474-5123, extension 3.