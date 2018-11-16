Missing girl and her mother found in Arizona

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Police say they’ve found a local girl who went missing due to a reported custody dispute.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the father of 8-year-old Tabatha Clancy-Wood contacted Eagle Point police and deputies this past summer to report custody and visitation issues. The father obtained sole custody of Tabatha in October.
In late October, a judge ordered that Tabatha be returned to her father. However, the girl and her mother—46-year-old Kelly Marie Clancy—were nowhere to be found. That’s when Tabatha was declared as a missing person.
At the time, it was believed Tabatha and her mother left for California in August. Detectives said they were worried about Tabatha’s welfare.
On November 16, deputies said Tabatha was found safe in Arizona. She was reportedly with her mother in a shelter in Pheonix. Kelly Marie Clancy was arrested on a warrant for custodial interference. She’s still in Arizona awaiting extradition to Oregon.
JCSO said Tabatha’s father is scheduled to meet reunite with Tabatha Friday morning in Arizona.
No further information about the case was released.