Missing hiker found alive in northern California

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. – A missing hiker has been found following an exhaustive search by family, friends and concerned community members.
Ura and his dog Kingsley were found dehydrated but safe by Ura’s daughter and daughter in-law. Ashley May Ura says he is eating some fruit and hasn’t yet been to the hospital to be evaluated. Ashley Ura says she’s speechless but happy to have her father back.
“It’s literally crazy, I don’t know,” said Ashley Ura to NBC5 News, moments after finding her father alongside the road.
On June 15, 2018, 63-year-old David Ura and his dog Kingsley set out to hike the Bigfoot Trail, which begins in Tehama County and ends in Crescent City.
Ashley May Ura, David’s daughter, said her and her brother were supposed to meet their dad in Hayfork, California, on June 21st, roughly five to six days into his trip, but he never showed up.
“It’s not like my dad to just go missing and he’s the type of person that if something was wrong he would try to make it – he would try to make it so he was known that he was missing,”Ashley May Ura said. Ashley explained her father is an active hiker and had been planning this trip for a year, he even bought two compasses just to be safe.
His family reported David Ura missing to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office and shared their story online to try to get the word out, even setting up a GoFundMe account aid in the search.
On June 26, NBC5 News reported the search for David was still ongoing. The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office conducted their own search by air but said they couldn’t search on the ground until they had a centralized location.
Danielle Maxwell is from California and doesn’t know the Ura family, but she saw a Facebook post from David’s daughter and wanted to help. She’s planned on putting together a search team to go down to the start of Bigfoot trail on June 28 and begin searching the next day.
On June 29, Ashley May Urea posted the following message on Facebook: “EVERYONE!!! MY FAMILY AND I FOUND MY DAD!!! With everyone’s hope and prayers! We were able to find my dad!! Thank you so much to everyone that participated in spreading the word, donated, helped with the search to look for my dad!”
NBC5 News is working to confirm more details of this breaking story. Check back for updates.