Missing hiker found in Klamath Co. after searching overnight

KLAMATH CO., Ore. — A missing hiker from Ashland was found in in Klamath County Saturday morning after over 12 hours of searching.

Klamath County Search and Rescue crews began searching the Sky Lakes Wilderness Friday afternoon. Dispatchers tried to ping the hiker’s cell phone, but the spotty service sent the search and rescue teams to several different locations, miles apart from one another.

Just before 10 Saturday morning, searchers found the missing hiker. The hiker was airlifted to safety.

Jackson County Search and Rescue also helped with the search.

