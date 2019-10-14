Missing hunter from McCloud, CA

Home
MCCLOUD, Calif. – Police are looking for a missing hunter in the McCloud area.

According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Department, Jimmy Burris was reported missing early Monday morning after not returning home from his hunting trip.

The Sheriff’s Department is currently looking for the missing man in the McCloud area.

The California Highway Patrol will be looking for his vehicle. According to a Facebook post, it is a ’98 white Ford Ranger with green stripes along the sides.

When more information becomes available, the story will be updated.

