Missing man found alive in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – An elderly man who has been missing since Monday was found.
According to the Medford Police Department, 76-year-old Harold E. Poage left the Providence Plaza at 2:40 p.m. Monday. Police said Poage suffers from dementia and needed to be found. At the time, MPD said they believed Poage wasn’t very mobile. People who live in the area where he went missing were asked to search their properties and outbuildings.
Search and rescue crews scoured the area around Providence Plaza, but they couldn’t find Poage.
Just after 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, Poage was found alive in Medford.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.