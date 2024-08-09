Missing man’s remains located by Search & Rescue

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue has located the remains of a man who has been missing for over a year. Herre is a link to our original report.

Here is the Media Release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office:

RURAL EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Search and Rescue (SAR) located a crashed vehicle and skeletal remains Tuesday, August 6, in steep, forested terrain on the side of Highway 140 outside of Eagle Point. On Thursday the remains were scientifically identified as Graham Case, of Medford, missing since June 22, 2023.

On Tuesday afternoon, SAR personnel responded to an unrelated call and were conducting a drone search in the area. This tip led SAR to search a broader area and ultimately find what appeared to be a crashed white Mercedes SUV in steep and densely forested terrain alongside Hwy 140. JCSO detectives responded to the scene, located human remains, and confirmed the vehicle as belonging to Case. A Central Point Police Department Medical Examiner arrived on scene and collected the remains with assistance from JCSO and SAR Tactical Rope Rescue Team personnel.

Our condolences go out to Graham Case’s family and friends. Thank you to the responding SAR volunteers, the Medford residents who provided Tuesday’s tip, Dr. Pearson from East Main Dental Center in Medford, and everyone over the past year who participated in the search.

