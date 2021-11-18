Missing Siskiyou Co. man found dead

YREKA, Cali. – A missing man was found dead Wednesday when law enforcement conducted a search. California Highway Patrol (CHP) Helicopter H-14, assisted the Siskiyou Co. Sheriff’s Office, they located the missing Ford F-150 pickup truck in a wooded area off Long Gulch Rd. in the Hawkinsville area of Siskiyou Co. Police said a Deputy Sheriff drove to the location of the pickup truck. The officer positively identified Mr. Ken Kyle deceased at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. An autopsy will be completed in the near future to determine the manner and cause of death. There is no indication of foul play or suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr. Kyle’s death and it appears he was woodcutting in the area.