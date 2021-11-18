Missing Siskiyou Co. man found dead

Katie Streit
Posted by by Katie Streit November 17, 2021 1 Min Read
Last Updated:November 17, 2021
YREKA, Cali. – A missing man was found dead Wednesday when law enforcement conducted a search.
California Highway Patrol (CHP) Helicopter H-14, assisted the Siskiyou Co. Sheriff’s Office, they located the missing Ford F-150 pickup truck in a wooded area off Long Gulch Rd. in the Hawkinsville area of Siskiyou Co. Police said a Deputy Sheriff drove to the location of the pickup truck. The officer positively identified Mr. Ken Kyle deceased at the scene.
Police said the investigation is ongoing. An autopsy will be completed in the near future to determine the manner and cause of death. There is no indication of foul play or suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr. Kyle’s death and it appears he was woodcutting in the area.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Katie Streit
Katie Streit
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university's political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster's Foundation. Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]