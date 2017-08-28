Missing swimmer at Indian Mary Park still not found

Merlin, Ore.- On Saturday Hannah McGuire was swimming in the Rogue River at Indian Mary Park. She was trying to reach a rope swing but didn’t make it.
11 year old Salem native Connor Brinx watched it all.
“We saw somebody floating in the water with no life jacket” Brinx says.
Local authorities say the person that Brinx saw was 28 year old Hannah McGuire. She was attempting to get to the rope swing that’s across the river from the boat ramp.
Connor Brinx says, “She kept bobbing up and down and then we didn’t see her anymore.”
A member of Brinx’s family jumped in to try to help McGuire. For a while Brinx and his family were unable to find their family member. The Rural Metro Fire Department and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office came shortly after.
They were able to find Connor Brinx’s family member but they didn’t find McGuire.
Connor Brinx has been coming to Indian Mary Park his entire life and he says he’s never seen something like this. And as an avid river goer, watching Hannah McGuire get taken under by the river makes him feel uneasy.
Today, search crews worked to find McGuire in the river. Divers were sent to search the water near Indian Mary Park all the way to the top of Taylor Creek Canyon in the hopes of finding McGuire.
That search will continue tomorrow when search and rescue crews return, hoping to find Hannah McGuire safe and sound.