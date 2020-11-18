Missing Talent woman still unfound

Talent PD says she was last seen walking outside her home at shady brook mobile park on talent avenue on November 11th.
She is around 5’2″ tall with black hair and dark eyes.
Medford police say it’s shared the flier in efforts to find Reyes-Garcia.
Newly appointed Talent Police Chief Jennifer Snook says as of right now no headway on the search has been made.
Snook said in an interview, “We dedicate all the manpower we can to try to figure out where she was last seen. Her family is unaware of her whereabouts and she hasn’t been in contact with them so that’s extremely concerning to us.”
Chief Snook said other agencies such as Jackson County Search and Rescue, along with both Medford and Ashland police departments are helping in the search efforts.
Snook also says the missing woman is on daily diabetic medication, so it’s important she’s found quickly.
If you have any information or have seen Reyes-Garcia around the community, police say to please contact them immediately.
