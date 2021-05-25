Mistake leads Jackson Co. to say CHL holders can carry inside Expo

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.- Jackson County is educating the public after one of their signs at The Expo was misinterpreted. A local gun owner said he was turned away from getting vaccinated because of a sign that said no weapons allowed.
Bob Sutterfield – a concealed handgun license holder – went to the Jackson County Expo Monday morning to get his second vaccine dose. He noticed the sign and asked a volunteer. Sutterfield said he left because he had his gun with him and was told there are no weapons allowed.
Jackson County’s John Vial said the volunteer made a mistake, concealed handgun license holders can carry into The Expo to get a vaccine.
“This sign does not change any law that’s already in effect. The law regarding carrying weapons inside a public building is established and the sign simply notifies people of that,” said John Vial, Jackson Co. Emergency Operations Center Director.
The County said this is the first time the sign has been an issue. Vial said employees and volunteers now know the correct protocol.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]