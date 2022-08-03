Mitigating threat against Yreka, ‘number one priority’ as fight against Mckinney fire continues

YREKA, Calif — As the battle against the McKinney fire continues, dozens of firefighters from across multiple western states are working to mitigate the threat to neighboring areas.
The fire ignited Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest. It quickly exploded in size within 48 hours, burning more than 50,000 acres. As of Tuesday afternoon, its estimated at 56,165 acres and has yet to be contained.
Since then, the fire slowly increased with favorable weather conditions benefiting firefighters. However, officials are preparing for fire behavior to pick up in the days ahead.
“It was serious fire behavior, very extreme and very dangerous,” Mike Lindbery, public information officer for the Mckinney fire, told NBC5. “As soon as these skies clear up, and as soon as this fire starts getting heat on it, it’s going to start moving again.”
Since being given an emergency declaration, crews from Oregon, Nevada, California teamed up to help knock down the flames.
While what started the fire remains under investigation, KNF officials ruled out lightning as being the cause behind the deadly fire.
