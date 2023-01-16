MLK celebrations on Monday

ASHLAND, Ore. – Doctor Martin Luther King Junior’s birthday will be celebrated on Monday, and there are a lot of ways you can get involved.

In Grants Pass, three churches are having a joint celebration, with Rogue Community College.

The event is at Newman United Methodist Church and will feature two nationally recognized keynote speakers.

The Ashland Plaza will also be holding a celebration with gospel music, guest speakers, and a community panel on Doctor King’s Book, Why We Can’t Wait.

One of the speakers is Doctor Geneva Craig, one of King’s disciples who told us about the importance of celebrating the civil rights icon’s legacy.

“In particular for people of color, this day should be celebrated because Dr. King devoted his best life really, to helping make sure we had justice,” said Dr. Craig.



Dr. Craig will be participating in BASE Southern Oregon’s 2023 celebration to share the teachings of Dr. King.

The celebration will be streamed on BASE’s community YouTube and Facebook pages.