Mobile Home catches fire on Blackwell Road Hill

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A mobile home caught fire as it was driving up the hill on Blackwell Road in Central Point.

The driver saw smoke from the engine, pulled over, opened the hood, and found a squirrel nest that possibly started a fire. They tried to extinguish it but the flames quickly got out of control and engulfed the vehicle.

Fire fighters and from Jackson County District 3 and ODF responded to a call and arrived in 5 minutes, putting out the flames before they spread to the roadside wildlands.

Levi Swillinger, a Fire Fighting Captain in Training with Jackson County, who responded said, “This RV will be a total loss. Thankfully we got here in time to stop any significant spread to the wildland. It’s just a 10 by 10 square area spread to the wildland. Thankfully, we are at the start of fire season and not towards the tail end in August or September. We would have been having a totally different conversation right now.”

