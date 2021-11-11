Mobile park in White City may have its water supply cut off by Medford Water Commission

WHITE CITY, Ore. — A mobile home park in White City may soon go dry.

It’s at the risk of having its water shut off by the Medford Water Commission.

Bunny Trail Mobile Home Park has had severe leaking, flooding, and water issues since 2016, according to the water commission.

It says it rarely takes action to cut off the water supply, but says with the lack of response from the owner of the park and the excessive waste of water, it will shut off the supply.

The water commission says it’s tried to contact the owner of the park multiple times, to no avail.

A resident in the mobile park says she will be okay living without water, but admits the issues have been a pain to deal with.

“It’s an inconvenience and it’s a dangerous hazard. I can buy a tank put it on a trailer and gravity flow for a bucket,” said resident Suzanne Bright.

Bright says the water commission sent a letter warning residents that the water could shut off soon.