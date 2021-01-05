Mobile vet coming to So. Oregon/N. Calif.

MEDFORD, Ore. –With vets overcrowded after the holidays, one family created a mobile veterinary service to help ease that added pressure to clinics.
The service is headed to Jackson, Josephine, and Siskiyou Counties this week.
The two take care of large and small animals, including horses, cows, llamas, sheep, pigs, farm animals, dogs and cats.
They will be coming to Jackson and Josephine Counties on Tuesday and Thursday and Siskiyou county on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday
For more information, visit massievet.com
