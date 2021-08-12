Mom and son work together to bake their way through autism

“He was born with processing and delay issues, and just this past year was diagnosed with autism. So this is kind of my way of being able to teach him things like math with the measurements, advertising to accounting,” said Rebecca deGreyt. She says she and her 15-year-old son, Alexander, have always loved baking together.
Only recently did they decide to try and turn it into a profit.
Rebecca says Alexander was assigned to come up with a career plan for his future through school.
“He said ‘Mom, I have it, you and I have been baking since I was young so why don’t we just do an online baking business?”
deGreyt says the new business, dubbed Mom and Sons’, gained attention fairly quickly in the last 3 months since it started up.
“It’s word of mouth, Facebook, we now have an online presence, we have a website now,” she said.
deGreyt says they average 4 – 8 orders currently and spend 10 hours a week dedicated to baking.
She says their secret ingredient is love… but also – “We use Belgian chocolate.”
deGreyt says they’ve ordered menus and lined up specials for the fall season, Christmas, and Valentine’s Day. If all continues to go well, they say they’re considering getting a storefront in Rogue River.
“He likes it because he gets to create things – I like it because I get to spend time with him,” she said.
If you want to learn more or place an order, visit momandsons1ingredient.com.
