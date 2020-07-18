Mom warns of leeches in Hyatt Lake after toddler gets covered

ASHLAND, Ore. – If you plan to visit Hyatt Lake, you might want to stay on-shore on on-board or else you might find some unwanted guests.
Alexandra Estes, a mom of two, and her family decided to go fishing at Hyatt Lake over Fourth of July weekend. Her 3-year-old daughter, Briella, was playing in the water while they were fishing 30 feet from shore when they noticed she was covered in leeches. “Her butt and back legs were just covered in ’em,” Estes said, “like 100 percent covered.”
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife told NBC5 News this is the first time it’s heard about leeches in the lake this year. They aren’t sure which species of leech it is just yet but said the lake filling up over winter, wetting new habitat that was previously dry, could explain the problem.
“If you don’t want this to happen, or if you have little kids that go more near the muddy areas and play deep down, then don’t go swimming,” Estes playfully warned.
