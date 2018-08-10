Monarch Butterfly ‘Waypoints’ presented at Stewart Meadows Golf Course

Medford, Ore — A local golf course is doing their part to help one of Oregon’s most iconic pollinators.
Stewart Meadows in Medford presented their ‘Monarch Butterfly Waypoint’ Gardens.
The five gardens spread throughout the golf course are filled with pollinator friendly plants, mainly milkweed, the favorite food of the threatened monarch butterfly.
“Other pollinators, bees and everything will use the garden but like the one catepillar we already found, an adult butterfly found the milkweed laid eggs and already we’ve got them using it,” said Tom Landis with Southern Oregom Monarch Advocates.
This is Southern Oregon’s first monarch waypoint at a golf course.
Southern Oregon Monarch Advocates hope to expand to more courses and possibly wineries in the future.
