Central Point, Ore — Ten thousand pounds of rubber and steel will take over as the Monster X Tour rolls through the Jackson County Expo this weekend.
“Full roll cage, they are very safe and very loud and they will put on a show for you,” said Chappy, announcer for the Tour.
Pushing 10,000 pounds, these trucks are getting ready to wow audiences at the Expo all weekend long.
“It is two or three hours of the most action packed show you’re going to get for the money nowadays,” said Chappy.
It’s got all the classics of the monster truck shows you know and love, the big tires, the loud engines and of course, the crushed cars.
“The sport just keeps on growing, it’s a show, multiple shows every weekend all over the United States and it’s a lot of fun because this place is always packed,” said Tony Canelo.
It’s not the same old show.
“The way with the technology, the way these trucks are compared to the early days, it allows them to do bigger tricks, they get bigger air, unbelievable what they can do in such a small environment in the arena there,” said Chappy.
“Fun thing, kids love it, we love the kids, it’s fun,” said Canelo.
The first show is Friday at 7:30pm with two shows Saturday at 1:30pm and 7:30pm and a matinee show at 2pm Sunday.
For more information visit – https://www.monsterxtour.com/medford-or
