More domestic wells going dry in Klamath Co. as drought continues

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. —Domestic well users in the Klamath Basin are feeling the impacts of the drought.
As a result, aquifers that support domestic wells have received less recharge than normal.
The Oregon Water Resources Department says there’s an immense increase in the number of dry well complaints.
“Historically we might get 10 to 15 dry well complaints on a drought year, having over 160 is a dramatic increase in that,” said Ivan Gall with the Oregon Water Resources Department.
The county has temporarily implemented free water filling stations, storage tanks, and water delivery.
To report a dry well visit oregon.gov slash/orwd
