More housing options in Ashland

Ashland, Ore. — An upcoming change in Ashland could make it easier for people to find housing.
Accessory dwelling units under 500 square feet — that are attached or part of a main structure — wouldn’t need to go through a site design review.
In other words, if a person wanted to convert their basement into an apartment to rent out, they would be able to as long as its meets the size restriction.
The process would be very quick too as homeowners would only need to get a building permit.
Community development director Bill Molnar says the change would continue to help with the housing crisis in Ashland.
“We’ve seen an increase in the cost of rental housing, and a fairly low vacancy rate meaning there’s not a lot of availability, and so a specific need for smaller units has been desirable,” Molnar said.
Ashland City Council has a second reading of the ordinance in two weeks.
If approved ,it would then take 30 days to become law.
