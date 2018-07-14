More than 100 cancer survivors attended Josephine County’s annual Relay For Life

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Josephine County held their annual Relay For Life Saturday, in celebration of both cancer survivors and those who lost the battle.
“Every year we do this to remind everybody of the strides were making and the strides we hope to make,” said event organizer Cindy Harboldt.
Harboldt says she’s been doing this for years. First finding passion for it as a caregiver, then later as a survivor herself.
“In 2011, I became the cancer survivor. I created my own team and have been doing it ever since.”
Rona Stublefield and Jazlyn Clark of North Valley High School, have been participating in the relay for the past 3 years. They say they do this for survivors like Harboldt and those who continue to fight.
“Just to see how many people not only survive this but also come out to support the people who have survived. It’s just one of those things that you kinda realize that it’s there and even if it doesn’t affect you personally, you can’t help but see the affects and how bad it is,” said Stublefield.
With the goal of raising awareness and funds, they hope this years event will take them one step closer to finding a cure for cancer.
“It’s what keeps going. Keeps us coming back. It’s because we see the progress but of course we want it sooner, not later,” said Harboldt.
If you would like to learn more about how you can make a donation to Relay For Life, please visit RELAY FOR LIFE.