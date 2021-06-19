Home
Search & rescue efforts continue to find missing Texas man in JaCo

PROSPECT, Ore. —It’s day two of search and rescue efforts to locate a missing Texas man. His motorcycle was found in Prospect this week.

35-year-old Kirk Jones has been missing since June 7th.

Jackson County Sheriffs Office search and rescue volunteers are doing all they can to locate him.  A mounted team on horseback, a ground team, and even a drone team are all being utilized. Friday, the group focused on the Rogue River Gorge Area, just outside of Prospect.

“So far it’s been I can’t say successful but we are doing everything we can to make sure we can to lead to success,” said Aaron Lewis, PIO for Jackson County Sheriffs Office.

Friday search and rescue volunteers from Klamath and Siskiyou County will also arrive to assist.

