Home
More than just a drug problem, how illegal grows are becoming more of a humanitarian crisis

More than just a drug problem, how illegal grows are becoming more of a humanitarian crisis

Local News Top Stories ,

MEDFORD, Ore. – It’s the worst summer we’ve ever seen, that’s what Jackson County Sheriff Nathan Sickler said last night about illegal marijuana grows in the valley.

Sheriff Sickler said it’s more than just a drug problem, the illegal grows in Jackson County are also affecting our water supply and a humanitarian crisis. He spoke at a forum organized by State Rep. Pam Marsh Tuesday night. The sheriff said the human trafficking issue is a common element in many cartel-related grows.

“We’ve seen human trafficking, labor trafficking. We’ve seen workers who have been harassed, threatened, assaulted,” said Sheriff Sickler

Sheriff sickler says this year his agency has also seen more cartel activity than in previous years. He said the cartels have always been here their activity now is just more outright. He hopes Jackson County will receive more state and federal resources, and state legislators will be able to create laws to help curtail the illegal activity.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »