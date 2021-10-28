More than just a drug problem, how illegal grows are becoming more of a humanitarian crisis

MEDFORD, Ore. – It’s the worst summer we’ve ever seen, that’s what Jackson County Sheriff Nathan Sickler said last night about illegal marijuana grows in the valley.
Sheriff Sickler said it’s more than just a drug problem, the illegal grows in Jackson County are also affecting our water supply and a humanitarian crisis. He spoke at a forum organized by State Rep. Pam Marsh Tuesday night. The sheriff said the human trafficking issue is a common element in many cartel-related grows.
“We’ve seen human trafficking, labor trafficking. We’ve seen workers who have been harassed, threatened, assaulted,” said Sheriff Sickler
Sheriff sickler says this year his agency has also seen more cartel activity than in previous years. He said the cartels have always been here their activity now is just more outright. He hopes Jackson County will receive more state and federal resources, and state legislators will be able to create laws to help curtail the illegal activity.
